US Navy recovers 5 bodies, helicopter wreckage from Aug. 31 crash

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy announced Tuesday the recovery of five bodies and wreckage from the Aug. 31 Navy helicopter crash off the San Diego coast.

According to the Naval Air Forces, the wreckage of the MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, along with five human remains, was recovered Oct. 8 approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego while conducting routine operations with USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). The Naval Sea Systems Command’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV), embarked on the multi-purpose service vessel HOS Bayou, made the discovery from a depth of approximately 5,300 feet.

The Bayou arrived at Naval Air Station North Island on Oct. 10, according to Navy officials, and the remains recovered from the crash were transferred to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for identification.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Five sailors were declared dead in early September after several days of searching by the Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard yielded no signs of the missing sailors, with the effort shifted from search and rescue operations to a recovery mission.