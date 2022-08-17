IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — The U.S. and Mexico are expected to take a big step forward in the fight to cross-border sewage spills.

A signing ceremony is expected to take place Thursday at the Tijuana Estuary. Representatives from both sides of the border are expected to come together to tackle cross-border pollution.

It’s been an ongoing issue for residents of Imperial Beach who have suffered through several beach closures due to sewage spills from Mexico. The latest closure occurred just two weeks ago after two pipes broke in Tijuana.

“I just think it’s really sad because I think it’s so unfortunate that we live in this beautiful place and we can’t use the beach,” resident Adeair Rosche said.

Imperial Beach looks beautiful, but residents say they don’t dare go into the water.

“We don’t go in the water. It looks nice. It’s a beautiful scenery, but I don’t trust the health of that water at all,” resident John Rosche said.

Now, the U.S. and Mexico is expected to sign an agreement to combat the problem. The agreement includes plans to rebuild the wastewater infrastructure system along the San Diego /Tijuana border and finance projects to stem the flow of transborder pollution.

“I’m happy to hear that they’re finally taking some steps towards some action to fix the problem,” Adeair Rosche said.

Officials from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, International Boundary Water Commission, U.S. Navy, Congress, and Local Government are expected to unveil the plans at the signing ceremony Thursday.

“I’m happy to see that there’s going to be some progress,” John Rosche said.

Others remain skeptical.

“I’ll watch but if nothing happens, I’m not going to be surprised,” resident Grace Sepulveda said.

The ceremony is expected to take place at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.