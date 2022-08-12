TIJUANA, Mexico — The U.S. Consulate General Tijuana is instructing American government employees to shelter-in-place until further notice after reports of violence in parts of Baja California, officials said.

Reports of multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks and heavy police activity in Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada, and Tecate prompted the announcement via Twitter from government officials.

The U.S. Consulate General Tijuana warned the public to avoid the area and seek secure shelter. For those in the Baja California area, they should monitor local media for updates, be aware of their surroundings and notify friends and family of their safety.

“I encourage our binational residents to be cautious and follow the recommendations from government officials and avoid unnecessary travel to allow authorities to do their work and maintain safety. My thoughts are with those impacted by the incidents,” San Diego County Vice Chair Nora Vargas stated on Twitter.

Baja Beach Fest, a three-day music festival celebrating Reggaetón and Latin music, is also happening in that area of Mexico this weekend.

Check back for updates on this developing story.