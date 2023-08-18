A U.S. Coast Guard San Diego helicopter aircrew evacuated a man from the fishing vessel Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Credit: U.S. Coast Guard)

SAN DIEGO –An aircrew with U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Diego medically evacuated a man from a fishing vessel Wednesday.

USCG says crewmembers aboard a boat called Spirit of Adventure contacted watchstanders at Joint Harbor Operations Center around 1:40 p.m. to request assistance for a passenger who was experiencing symptoms of a heart attack.

A Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, including a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Special Tactics and Rescue Team paramedic, was launched to assist.

The fishing vessel was reported to be about 93 miles west of Point Loma.

Once on the scene, USCG officials say the helicopter crew lowered the rescue swimmer and recovered the man in distress. He was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla from there.

A video of the rescue at sea can be viewed here.

The patient, whose identity was not released, is reported to be in stable condition.