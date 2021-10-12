UPS identifies driver killed in Santee plane crash

SAN DIEGO — UPS identified a driver killed in the plane crash in Santee ahead of a moment of silence for him Tuesday.

A UPS spokesperson said driver Steve Krueger was highly regarded by many, including neighbors near Jeremy and Greencastle streets where the plane crashed Monday afternoon. Surveillance video showed the twin-engine C340 Cessna nosedive before it hit a UPS truck and multiple homes.

A flag flies at half staff at a UPS building in Kearny Mesa in honor of Steve Krueger, a UPS driver killed when a small plane crashed in a Santee neighborhood Monday. (FOX 5)

Krueger and a second person whose identity has yet to be confirmed were killed, according to authorities.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of our driver Steve Krueger, and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” UPS spokesperson Matt Skeen said. “Those who knew Steve said he took pride in his work, and his positive attitude and joyful laugh made the hardest days a little lighter. Steve was held in high regard and will be greatly missed.”

A moment of silence was planned at 12:14 p.m. to honor Krueger and his family and flags were at half staff at the Kearny Mesa UPS facility.

At the crash site, investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board began surveying the wreckage after they arrived around 8 a.m. Road closures are expected in the area through Thursday as they gather evidence in their search for the cause of the crash.

The plane was owned by Dr. Sugata Das, a cardiologist at Yuma Regional Medical Center in the southwestern portion of Arizona, the hospital said in a statement. Local law enforcement has not confirmed Das was the pilot of the plane at the time of the crash.

Check back for updates on this developing story.