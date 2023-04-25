SAN DIEGO — A reward up to $1,000 has been offered for information leading to an arrest in connection to a gas station attack last month that left a man seriously injured.

The incident happened on March 23 at approximately 11:23 p.m. at the United Gas Station located 235 South 47th Street in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim, a 52-year-old man, reportedly noticed a man who appeared to be unconscious and lying on the floor, SDPD Officer Mark Herring said in a news release. The victim and another man who witnessed the attack were trying to help the man on the floor, asking if they should call paramedics.

For reasons unknown, the man on the floor stood up, grabbed the victim and began punching him in the head, Herring said.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the suspect knock the victim to the ground while continuing to punch and kick him on the floor.

The suspect and the witness then left the store together. Investigators believe the suspect and the witness know each other, Herring added.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries, which included a fractured orbital bone, facial fractures a broken forearm and a concussion.

The circumstances that led to the attack are still under investigation and anyone with information regarding the identity or the location of the suspect was asked to call SDPD’s Southeastern Division at 619-527-3536 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.