SAN DIEGO — New data from the San Diego Downtown Partnership shows the amount of unhoused people living downtown has dropped by 1,200. This comes after a camping ban was put into place earlier this year.

While city leaders are happy with the numbers, homeless advocates say the people are still here — just in new neighborhoods.

“I take it day by day. I don’t know what I’m going to do yet,” shared an unsheltered woman just outside city hall.

A tarp, a knit beanie, and a cigarette keeps her company while offering comfort in downtown San Diego in a time of uncertainty. She’s a nomad whose home is bound to change as the city rolls out its phased enforcement of a contentious camping ban.

Advocates like Michael McConnell say a lack of shelter leaves many, like the woman sleeping outside city hall, between a rock and a hard place.

“Their own data says that four out of five referrals to shelter don’t get accepted, there’s no room,” McConnell said when referring to the City of San Diego.

Data from the San Diego Downtown Partnership indicates that since May, the homeless population dropped by 1,000.

The question in present day: Where are they going?

“I’m hearing from people all over the outskirts of downtown, including Chula Vista and places like that, that they’re seeing lots more people,” McConnell said. “It’s just the city moving people around, and our city leaders pretending like they’re getting something done but they’re just not.”

“What we’re seeing is that it’s working, it’s not perfect. This mayor is not saying mission accomplished, far from – but if we’re starting to see signals that we’re headed in the right direction, let’s do more of that.” San Diego Mayor, Todd Gloria

With the backing of Mayor Todd Gloria, Councilmember Stephen Whitburn authored the ordinance said to have led to a near 45% decline in homeless in urban parts of the city. Whitburn says this is only the start.

“Working around schools, working around our parks, we have much more to do in terms of implementing the ordinance,” said the councilmember.

While some say there’s not enough shelter, Whitburn points to two new safe sleeping cites, touting a safer alternative to a tent on local sidewalks.

“One of them is completely full of around 150 people in it. Another one has approaching 300 people in it — so that’s 450 people right there — have got off the streets into our safe sleeping sites.”