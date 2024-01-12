SAN DIEGO — Friday morning brought an unplanned water outage to the campus at San Diego State University.

According to an SDSU alert issued at 6:22 a.m., the school noted it was aware of the water outage and said crews were on scene to assess the issue. An off campus water main break is reportedly the culprit.

In an update at 7:36 a.m., the university said the City of San Diego Water Department was able to isolate the water outage. Water has since been restored to SDSU’s campus.

“While the city continues repairs, parts of the west side of the campus may periodically experience low water pressure throughout the day,” SDSU noted. “The estimate for repairs remains at 6 p.m. and SDSU will continue to monitor the situation.”

There are no reports of impacts on facility and staff at this time. As far as classes, SDSU students are still on winter break.

SDSU Imperial Valley is not impacted by this issue.