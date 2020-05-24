Unmanned boat crashes into sailboat in Mission Bay, 1 injured

SAN DIEGO — A motorized inflatable boat which lifeguards say was unmanned after its occupants were thrown into Mission Bay crashed into a sailboat Saturday, injuring one person.

Officials from the San Diego Lifeguard Service said they heard reports just after 6 p.m. of an unmanned vessel crashing. The boat’s operators somehow lost control of it and ended up in the water, lifeguards say.

Video taken from nearby by three-time national boxing champion Danyelle Wolf shows the inflatable boat spinning around in circles and crashing into the sailboat.

Officials say the sailboat had two people inside at the time of the incident. They were able to jump away to safety, but one was hospitalized and treated for a head laceration.