SAN DIEGO — University of California graduate student employees officially went on strike Monday morning, demanding better pay and benefits.

At UC San Diego, student workers formed several picket lines throughout the La Jolla campus.



The union representing the employees voted that a strike was possible last week.

Union leaders have been bargaining with the UC university system for better pay.

The systemwide strike includes graduate teaching assistants, researchers and tutors who say they are having a hard time living off of their wages.

The union is demanding fair compensation in the form of a minimum salary of $54,000 for graduate workers.

Union leaders are also seeking support for working parents, with programs such as childcare reimbursements and expanded paid family leave.

FOX 5 received a statement from the UCSD stating that all college campuses have contingencies in place should the striking interfere with the conclusion of the academic term.

There are no plans to change class schedules, office hours or campus services as of yet, according to university officials.