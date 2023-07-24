SAN DIEGO — The Junior Adaptive Sports Camp kicked off Monday in Pacific Beach, setting into motion some life-changing experiences for attendees.

The camp provides sports and recreation activities for children from ages 4 to 18 years old with physical disabilities.

“It’s pretty fun, I like playing games a lot.” said Jaxon Barnes, a preteen attendee who has a form of cerebral palsy.

Barnes is among 60 kids who reported to camp at Crown Point Park for the annual Junior Adaptive Sports Camp.

“Most of our campers are wheelchair-bound, not all of them, but it’s advantageous for them to use wheelchairs for the activities so it’s a lot of fun,” said Lindsay Boddicker, Camp Director with the Junior Adaptive Sports and Recreation Association. “We’ve got kayaking, hand, cycling, tubing sailing over the line.”

The organization has put on the adaptive sports camp for 36 years. You can find more information about the program here.

Jaxon says his favorite thing to do at camp is tubing. “It’s one with the boat. It puts you on this little raft you sit on it and like it’s fun.”

His mom said the camp is life-changing.

“He has (a form of) cerebral palsy so things that may be typical for kids to do easily, he’s not able to do,” said Lani Barnes. “What I like is that they’re actually getting so much independence here. They’re around their peers and their friends.”