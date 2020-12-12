Undercover deputies act drunk, try to buy booze for educational campaign

SANTEE, Calif. (CNS) – Santee and Lakeside sheriff’s deputies and state Alcoholic Beverage Control agents conducted a drunk decoy operation Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, plain-clothes deputies entered liquor stores in the two cities and acted intoxicated, according to Lt. Richardo Lopez of the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

“They smelled of alcohol, stumbled into the store, slurred their speech, dropped items, bumped into displays, etc.,” Lopez said. “They then tried to purchase alcohol.”

If the clerk sold alcohol to the deputy, deputies and ABC agents entered the store to explain why the decoy shouldn’t have been sold alcohol, Lopez said.

A total of 16 locations were visited during the drunk decoy operation, the lieutenant said. Two businesses sold alcohol to the decoy.

The operation was for educational purposes only and no enforcement action was taken.

The operation was part of a $100,000 grant the Sheriff’s Department received from ABC. These grants will continue to fund operations through June 2021.