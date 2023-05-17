SAN DIEGO — More than $830,000 is ready to be claimed for those who are owed checks due to refunds or vendor payments from the City of San Diego, officials said.

A total of $833,165, with check amounts ranging from $1 to $80,600, can be returned to over 900 people and businesses, according to the City’s Unclaimed Monies Report.

File a claim or review the Unclaimed Monies Report to see if you are owed a refund or payment.

Printed and completed claims can be mailed to:

City of San Diego, Department of Finance

Unclaimed Monies Claim Processing

202 C St. – Mail Station 7A

San Diego, CA 92101

The City says it occasionally receives checks that are undeliverable by the U.S. Postal Service. If those checks remain uncashed after six months, they become unclaimed monies.

“Many of the people on the Unclaimed Monies Report may not be aware, and an unexpected check from the City of San Diego may help their financial situation,” said Roma Nichols, Disbursements Manager with the Department of Finance. “We encourage the public to visit the City website and search for their name or business name to see if you are owed money.”

In 2022, around $262,000 was given back to 50 recipients — which represented only 22% of the returned unclaimed monies — listed on the Unclaimed Monies Report, according to the city. The average claim during that year was $4,800.

To claim their money, payees have approximately one year after check issuance, according to the city.

“For checks issued before April 1, 2022, the last day to submit a claim is Monday, June 19, 2023. Unclaimed funds will be transferred to the City of San Diego General Fund on July 1, 2023,” the city said.

A check will be issued in three to four weeks once the claim is verified, per the city. Questions about unclaimed monies may be submitted to DoF@sandiego.gov or 619-236-6310.