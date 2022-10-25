SAN DIEGO — One San Diegan has until Oct. 27 to cash in their luck as the their SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $38 million is set to expire, according to a press release from the California Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven at 430 Spruce Street in San Diego and matched all six winning numbers from the April 30 draw.

Winning numbers: 3-15-21-35-46

Mega number: 18

The California Lottery said SuperLotto Plus winners who match six numbers have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

If the winner does not come forward by Oct. 28, the cash value of the prize, which is $22.9 million, will go to public schools in California.

The press release noted, the Lottery exists solely to generate extra money for public education and has raised more than $1 billion just in unclaimed prizes since tickets first went on sale in 1985.

The California Lottery has encouraged all players to double check any SuperLotto Plus ticket they still have in their possession ahead of the deadline.

Anyone who believes they have the winning ticket should then complete a California lottery claim form, which can be submitted in person at any California Lottery District Office or mailed to California Lottery Headquarters at 730 North 10th Street, Sacramento with 95811 as the zip code.

If the player holding the winning ticket needs additional assistance claiming their prize, the press release states they can call California Lottery Customer Service at call 1-800-LOTTERY or email customerservice@calottery.com.

Good luck!