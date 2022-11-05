SAN DIEGO — A male driver lost control of his vehicle and was pronounced dead following a rollover crash in Miramar Ranch North, said San Diego Watch Commander, Officer Robert Heims.

A 63-year-old man was driving a 2015 Lexus at a high rate of speed westbound at 11300 Scripps Poway Parkway when he jumped the north sidewalk, police said. The driver collided with several trees and then rolled over.

Officer Heims said the driver, who was not belted into the vehicle, was ejected during the crash and died from his injuries.

Police officials do not suspect alcohol or drugs use to be a factor in the collision.

The driver has not been identified at this time.

The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.