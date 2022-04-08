SAN DIEGO — A solo pilot conducting a maintenance check flight Friday crash-landed an ultralight aircraft onto the runway at Skydive San Diego in Otay Mesa, authorities said.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received a call around 2:48 p.m. about an ultralight aircraft crash at 13531 Otay Lakes Road, according to Sgt. Shane Burt, with Imperial Beach Sheriff’s Station.

Sheriff’s officials say a 73-year-old man was conducting a maintenance check flight.

“Just after takeoff, the pilot began having flight control issues along with strong crosswinds,” Burt said. “While attempting to land the aircraft, the crosswind and flight control issues caused the aircraft to crash land sideways on the runway at Skydive San Diego.”

No injuries were reported for the pilot, but the aircraft did sustained damage to the landing gear and right wing, the sheriff’s department confirmed. There was no damage to any other surrounding property.

National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will conduct an investigation on the crash.