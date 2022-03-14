SAN DIEGO – Like many days at San Diego’s Waterfront Park, a group of young children gathered Monday to play in the fountains. But these children are different than most, unaware of the way their lives have been forever changed by war in their home country of Ukraine.

“Our children don’t understand why we are here,” Petro Kovalchuk said.

Kovalchuk and 13 family members including three children under age 7 fled Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv on March 1, days after Russian forces invaded their borders at the direction of President Vladimir Putin. Nearly 3 million people have fled the country since the fighting began, according to Reuters.

Kovalchuk said his family didn’t sleep for three days with fears only growing by the minute.

The sounds of jets, air raid sirens and bomb warnings were broadcast hourly, forcing them underground to take shelter where they shared a small space together, he said.

“We stayed every day with children and our children became ill,” he said. “I have a little bronchitis now. It’s a problem.”

He described the surreal experience of war coming so close to their home inside what he calls their little flat in the center of Kyiv when Russian artillery took their local TV station.

“It’s unreal. Terrible,” Kovalchuk said. “When the war began, we hear some noise. I don’t see a really big fire because we stayed underground.”

They are a family of doctors and they left their home with nothing, he said. They traveled through Romania, Hungary and the Czech Republic before flying to Mexico and crossing into the U.S. from Tijuana.

He says they were processed quickly because they have children, but many more Ukrainians are stuck at the border.

“They are tired and need help,” he said.

Asked if they’ll ever return to Ukraine, his eyes welled up some before answering, “I don’t know.”

“I have no work,” he said. “I have no home. I have no anything.”

To help a Ukrainian family in need, click or tap here. Donations also can be made online at houseofukraine.org.