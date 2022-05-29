SAN DIEGO – A Ukrainian refugee was recently reunited with her dog after the pup went through a mandatory quarantine period at the San Diego Humane Society.

Humane Society officials say that the refugee was separated from her pomeranian, Perseya, at the San Ysidro Port of Entry as she entered the United States. The refugee, whose name was not provided, arrived in Mexico along with her husband and mother after fleeing the Cherkasy region of Ukraine.

Officials with the San Diego Humane Society say that the 28-day quarantine process is to stop possible rabies spread.

Perseya arrived into the custody of the San Diego Humane Society at the end of April and was cared for throughout the 28-day period. During that time, officials say Perseya’s owner was given regular updates, including videos that were translated into Ukrainian by a San Diego Humane Society staff member.

A partnership between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention partnered with SDHS in April to allow Ukrainian refugees to bring their pets with them across the border.

“Pets are family, and families should never be forced apart,” said San Diego Humane Society president and CEO Gary Weitzman, DVM. “As soon as the war broke out in Ukraine, we began looking for ways to support people with pets and the animals left behind by this tragedy. When we heard that Ukrainian pets were getting stopped at the border – right in our own backyard – we immediately wanted to help. Our goal is to get these animals safely across the border and back to their families as quickly as possible. We’ll do whatever we can to help the animals and people impacted by this tragic crisis.”