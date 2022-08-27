SAN DIEGO – A gala performance fundraiser for Ukrainian gymnasts refugees drew in a large crowd Saturday evening.

The gala was held at Torrey Pines High School and was organized by Elena Baltovick, the U.S.A. President of Aesthetic Group Gymnastics.

“It was very inspiring, and these children came together as a whole, to help one another,” Baltovick said.

“Just coming out here and doing what I love and raising money as a result of it, is something I was more than happy to be part of,” said Emma Donnelly, one of the performers from the Danceology Academy of Classical Ballet.

“Being right next to them… makes me proud and inspiring towards them,” said Valentina Moyra, a performer from Emerald City Rhythmic.

Ukrainian and American athletes in gymnastics and dance united together to raise money for Team Ukraine Aesthetic Group Gymnastics. The funds will go towards supporting the gymnasts and their families.

“Great way to show their cause, to have these local dancers supporting them,” said Julie Watts, a spectator.

“We finally felt the spirit of performing. We haven’t had that in a really long time,” said Alina Salmanova, Team Ukraine captain.

This is Team Ukraine’s first performance since fleeing their country. It has been a long journey for the team — starting in Poland and traveling to Colombia and Mexico before finally reaching the U.S.

Salmanova said, “it’s like a gulp of fresh air, we are so touched so many people are helping us and giving us so much support.”

“We can’t even imagine like what they are going thru right now. It was really great to help them thru this hardship,” said Sophie Cheng, AGG USA juniors team member.

As the war in Ukraine is at the six-month mark, Ukrainians have said it is important to remain strong.

“Reminded that we cannot take anything for granted. That one day everything and anything can end with a snap of a finger, and that we have to be thankful what we have, respectful of each other, love each other. And appreciate what we have here now,” Baltovick said.

For more information or to donate to the Ukraine Aesthetic Gymnastics Team, click HERE.