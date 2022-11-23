SAN DIEGO — This week marks nine months of the war in Ukraine. People and families who have fled continue to adjust to life here, as they wait for safe times to go back home.

Samson Brodskiy and his family are from Ukraine, and are currently unable to go back home. The Brodskiy’s said it was not enough to standby, watch and wait. They wanted to make an impact by bringing Ukraine here through art.

“It was amazing and really deep material, because it was during this war,” said Brodskiy, who has been living with his family in San Diego since April 2022.

Brodskiy and his wife, Eugenia Brodskiy, started to collect art from artists in Ukraine.

“Realized we can help and artist and sell for them, and gives us opportunity to raise money,” Brodskiy said.

They put on an exhibition raising $70,000 this June for artists and families in need in Ukraine, a place that has become a distant home for the Brodskiy’s and their two children: 2-year-old Hugo and 8-year-old Shyka.

“Our previous life, it was great. We never thought about changing country for example. We have everything in the normal family, normal life…to lose everything in one moment is really complicated,” Brodskiy said.

In Ukraine, Samson is a creative producer for a video production company. Eugenia is a fashion photographer in Ukraine.

The family happened to be vacationing in Sri Lanka when the war against Russia broke out. With no way back and having to leave family and friends behind in Ukraine, the Brodskiy’s came to San Diego.

“We spent like 50 hours, without stop, two kids. It was something. It was a big experience,” Brodskiy said.

Now nine months into the war, Brodskiy explained, “Its like stock market. You have high, then correction. High, then correction. Some time you feel better, some time you start to read social media and receive some good news for the hot spot. Then you start to receive the bad news. It’s really complicated and when you realize all these things, it’s a big pain.”

Brodskiy said his family is getting through the tough times with the help and support in San Diego. The Brodskiy’s said a new friend of theirs invited them to Thanksgiving dinner.

“This Thanksgiving is a continuation of previous life in U.S. Just tell people thank you, continue to do this,” Brodskiy said.