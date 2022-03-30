SAN DIEGO — A Ukrainian family that fled to San Diego back in 2014 is now stepping up to help their home country through war.

The Khorenko family set up their own charity called I Care Ministry when they first came to San Diego to help those most vulnerable in the villages of Ukraine.

This is not the first time Vlad and Yana Khorenko have dealt with Russian aggression. They fled Ukraine in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea and headed straight for San Diego.

“It was really difficult,” Yana Khorenko told FOX 5. “You wake up every day … (wondering) ‘Are you going to be bombed today?’”

Once they got to the U.S., they found a life of relief and peace and started I Care Ministry to help support 160 pastors in villages across Ukraine.

“When the war started, the pastor had visited a single mom with four kids and he found they hadn’t eaten for four days,” Khorenko said.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the group’s efforts have ramped up. They have been raising funds to purchase and distribute basic needs to villages.

“Something simple like flour, sunflower oil, macaroni, rice,” Vlad said. “Something simple, and just deliver it to there.”

The Khorenkos say they know what it is like to go hungry and are making sure those in need are getting help.

“Hold on,” Yana said, to those struggling. “Hold on for life. That’s all I can say. We’re praying for you. We’re doing everything we can.”