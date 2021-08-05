UFC champion Brandon Moreno, attorney John Gomez partner with South Bay youth center

John Gomez, president and founder of Gomez Trial Attorneys, and UFC champion Brandon Moreno. (Photo courtesy of Gomez Trial Attorneys)

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — The president of a San Diego-based law firm and a UFC champion on Wednesday announced a joint partnership with a youth athletic center in the South Bay.

Located in National City, the Community Youth Athletic Center tutors, mentors and provides boxing training to boys and girls considered at-risk. John Gomez, president and founder of Gomez Trial Attorneys, and Brandon Moreno, the first UFC champion born in Mexico, will make joint donations to the center every quarter over the next year, according to a news release from the law firm.

Gomez serves on the CYAC Board of Directors and is known to train boxing at the center from time to time.

Moreno, a Tijuana native, captured the UFC featherweight belt in the UFC 263 in June. He has since met with the president of Mexico.

“Many believe that his historic win will lead to an explosion in the popularity of mixed martial arts in Mexico,” the news release stated.