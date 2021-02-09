UCSD student killed in skateboard crash on campus identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a UC San Diego student who was fatally struck by a vehicle on campus after he fell from his skateboard.

Carlos Rey Sotelo, 19, of Lake Elsinore in Riverside County, was riding a skateboard down a steep hill on Voigt Drive west of Engineer Lane when he fell to the ground about 11:35 p.m. Saturday, according to San Diego police and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A 20-year-old man driving westbound in a Nissan Maxima ran over Sotelo while he was still lying in the middle of the roadway, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sotelo was a first-year electrical engineering student who lived in the Warren College dorms, UCSD Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Alysson Satterlund said in a memo sent to students and staff Monday. He also was an active member in the Student Success Coaching Program and worked at Foodworx in the Matthews Apartments on campus.

“We offer our sincere condolences to Carlos’ family at this sad time,” Satterlund wrote. “We would also like to extend our appreciation to those present at the accident who did everything they could to offer aid.”

UCSD provided information on counseling services for students and staff. A GoFundMe has been set up on behalf of the victim’s family. As of Tuesday morning, the fund had reached nearly $12,300 of its $15,000 goal.