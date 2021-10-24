UCSD student fell to death from dorm window during party, officials say

SAN DIEGO — The UC San Diego student who died in a fall from a residence hall this week had been attending a party on the eighth floor, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The teen, identified as 18-year-old Aaron Fan, fell from a bathroom window of the school’s Tioga Hall dorm building Friday. A campus officer had just arrived to investigate the gathering.

According to the medical examiner’s report released Sunday, Fan “had been at a party in a room on the 8th floor of the dormitory campus.”

“A campus officer came by the room to report a noise complaint and the decedent entered the bathroom. A short while later, witnesses saw the decedent fall out of the bathroom window down to the ground below and immediately called 911,” the report continues.

Paramedics rushed the teen to the hospital with multiple injuries. Doctors attempted to save the young man’s life but he was pronounced dead early Saturday morning, officials said.

The 18-year-old had been a student at the university’s John Muir College, the school said earlier this week. The fall came during UCSD’s homecoming weekend.

“It is with a heavy heart that UC San Diego shares we lost a member of the Muir College community overnight,” school spokeswoman Laura Margoni said in a statement Saturday. “As we work to better understand the circumstances, we ask to respect the privacy of our student’s family.”