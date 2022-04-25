SAN DIEGO – The University of California San Diego on Monday announced that the school has once again been placed in the top 10 list of best public universities by the Center for World University Rankings.

UCSD took the eighth spot on the list of best public universities in the U.S. and the 22nd spot on the list of all nationwide schools, according to CWUR. The San Diego school ranked 34th on the list of best universities across the globe.

“As a leader among the world’s research universities, our talented faculty and scholars are consistently driving forward innovation and conducting breakthrough research in fields ranging from engineering to the arts,” said Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla. “At UC San Diego, students have the opportunity to learn from world-renowned industry leaders as they gain the skills and knowledge to create lasting impact on and off campus.”

CWUR evaluated nearly 20,000 schools around the world, using seven indicators including quality of education, alumni employment, quality of faculty and research performance. In faculty rank, UCSD claimed the 13th best spot, while in research rank, the school claimed the 19th spot.

The new ranking comes just weeks after U.S. News named UCSD’s graduate programs in the top 10 list of best grad programs. In 2022, the school also ranked sixth overall among best public universities in the U.S., according to U.S. News.

