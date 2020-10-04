UCSD Health doctor weighs in on Pres. Trump’s COVID-19 battle

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego doctor is weighing in on President Donald Trump’s condition after he contracted the coronavirus.

Dr. Michele Ritter is the Clinical Medical Director of Infectious Diseases at UC San Diego Medical Center. She and many other Americans watched as White House medical staff gave details on the president’s condition Saturday.

A couple of details stood out, including reports that the president was given supplemental oxygen. She said that raises some concern because most people can recover from COVID-19 on their own at home.

“Generally, that signals to us in the medical world, a patient needs to be hospitalized,” Ritter said. “They would need that oxygen in order to do well.”

The president’s age is also a factor to consider, Ritter said. The severity of the disease usually increases the older you are. Ritter said when the president caught the virus is also important.

“People generally become contagious two to three days before they show symptoms,” Ritter said. “So, when you have someone show symptoms three days ago, that means they were actually contagious five to six days ago.”

Ritter encourages everyone to remain diligent and protect themselves by social distancing and wearing a mask.