UCLA to hold virtual graduation ceremony in June

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — UCLA announced Wednesday that its spring 2020 commencement ceremonies will be adapted to virtual events in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus.

“An engaging virtual ceremony,” will be held June 12 for the UCLA College commencement, the university’s largest, Chancellor Gene D. Block said.

“Consistent with our tradition, the ceremony will feature an inspiring keynote speaker, whose name will be announced soon,” Block said. “The College will offer new opportunities to connect our graduates in a variety of ways that further enhance the virtual event.”

Block pledged that “we will work diligently to make graduation as special as possible for all of our students and all of your loved ones.”