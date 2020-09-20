UC San Diego tests thousands of students for COVID-19 during move in

LA JOLLA, Calif. — Thousands of students are getting tested for COVID-19 before heading back to class at University of California San Diego.

“It wasn’t that bad. It was like two little swabs in the nostril and honestly, you can get a little teary-eyed but that’s it,” student Tanzi Terry said. “It’s really quick and simple.”

She was one of the many students who were swabbed in a drive-through testing area set up for students Saturday during move in. University leaders said 8,000 students will be tested over a 10-day period before they’re allowed to move into their dorms and start school for the fall. They are assigned days and times in order to allow for expedited testing and minimized contact with others.

“It was definitely a different experience having something stuck up your nose but I felt like it’s kind of necessary for us,” student Michael Herrera said. “Before moving in, just to make sure we’re safe.”

Fall classes are expected to begin at a reduced capacity with students required to social distance and wear masks. The university is using a hybrid learning strategy with online and in-person instruction.

“In-person learning is actually a relatively small percentage of what we’d normally be doing. Down around 10 percent of our normal in-person experience,” Dr. Robert Schooley of UC San Diego told FOX 5.

Educators said they expect to see some COVID-19 cases on campus but they hope measures put in place help stop any spread.

“I feel like we could isolate the cases quicker and it won’t be as much of an outbreak as it was,” Herrera said. “Because if we didn’t know who had it, it would be way worse.”

Thousands of students will be tested for COVID-19 before they can return to their dorms and classes at UC San Diego.

Medical staff helping administer COVID-19 tests to UC San Diego students during move in on Sept. 19, 2020.

Tents at UC San Diego where thousands of students will be tested for COVID-19 before they can return to their dorms and classes.