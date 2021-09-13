UC San Diego ranks among top 10 public universities in the US

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – UCLA was named the top public university in the nation by U.S. News & World Report Monday for the fifth consecutive year, while UC San Diego and UC Irvine landed in the top 10.

“UCLA’s ranking as the top public university in the country five years running reaffirms what we already know: that this is a place where students of all backgrounds can thrive, where we invest in and support excellent teaching and where we set students up for success after graduation,” UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said in a statement. “I hope every member of our community takes pride in what this ranking represents.”

UC San Diego and UC Irvine placed eighth and ninth on the list, respectively.

Among national universities, Caltech was ranked ninth, in a tie with Duke, Johns Hopkins and Northwestern universities. UCLA ranked 20th on that list, while USC placed 27th, UC San Diego tied for 34th, UC Irvine tied for 36th and Pepperdine University in Malibu tied for 49th.

The UC system had eight campuses land in the top 100 national universities list.

“These rankings underscore the world-class education UC provides,” UC President Michael V. Drake said in a statement. “Access, affordability, and excellence remain hallmarks of the University. We are pleased that U.S. News and World Report continues to recognize UC for its achievements.”

