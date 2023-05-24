SAN DIEGO — The University of California San Diego has been ranked 7th among the best U.S. public universities, according to the latest Center for World University Rankings (CWUR). This is a notch up from last year’s ranking.

The 2023 rankings were determined based on four key factors: quality of education, alumni employment, quality of faculty and research performance.

UC San Diego achieved high marks for its faculty rank and research rank, the university announced in a news release. These scores were measured by factors like the number of faculty members who have won prestigious academic distinctions and the number of research papers appearing in top-tier journals.

Some of the most recent research efforts from UC San Diego, according to the university, include examining how advances in artificial intelligence assistants such as ChatGPT could be used in medicine. Another example includes a new report led by a UC San Diego researcher in the School of Biological Sciences that outlines how elephant ecosystems are in decline.

“UC San Diego faculty are among the most accomplished and respected experts in their fields and are consistently recognized for not only the quality of their research, but the innovative advancements that result across diverse specialties ranging from science and technology to medicine and the arts,” said Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla. “As a result, our students have access to the highest quality education and research opportunities that equip them with the knowledge they need to drive positive change.”

A full list of UC San Diego’s rankings and accolades can be found here.

Overall, the university was ranked 21nd among all U.S. universities and 33rd in the world, according to CWUR.