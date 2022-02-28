SAN DIEGO — Scientists from around the world are once again sounding the alarm on the dangerous and perhaps irrevocable impacts of global warming.

The comprehensive body of evidence from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report finds that climate change is not only adding to ecological threats like wildfires, heat waves and rising sea levels, but it’s also displacing people from their homes and jeopardizing food and water supplies.

“This report makes it clear than ever that climate change is affecting, threatening human well-being and the ability for the planet to support humans,” said Dr. Lisa Levin, a professor of biological oceanography at Scripps Institution of Oceanography UC San Diego.

Sea levels could rise by a foot or more by 2050, meaning San Diego could see disappearing beaches and wetlands, according to the report.



“Those wetlands are really important in terms of protecting the short line and absorbing wave energy from increasing storms surge,” said Levin, who helped edit the rising sea level portion of the report. “We are looking at more intense flooding in places like Imperial Beach that already gets some flooding.”



What’s worse is that a decade ago, a similar report thought we had more time, but it’s now clear that lowering greenhouse gasses and carbon emission must happen now or the damage will be irrevocable.

“It’s not just a distance part of the world and just in the future, and not just as background noise, but it’s affecting us now,” Levin said. “Regionally in California, we see this right here: wildfires, drought, not enough rain to provide water for our populations.”

Levin said if nothing is done, the world will likely endure both physical and economical damage.

“We will have wildfires, hurricanes, flooding,” she said. “We’ll have spent so much money recovering from this damage and certain in the people of the world and the most economically disadvantaged people in the United States are the ones that will suffer the most. “

But she is hopeful the United States will figure it out and envisions a day when most products are negative carbon emissions.