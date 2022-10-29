SAN DIEGO — UC San Diego Health’s neonatal intensive care unit at Jacobs Medical Center celebrated the season by showcasing what they called the cutest miniature trick-or-treaters ever.

The unit’s NICU babies played dress up for Halloween as a fun way for parents to bond with their infants, said Michelle Brubaker, Associate Director of Media Relations at UC San Diego Health. She explained this also brought smiles to the doctors, nurses and staff who provide them with care.

Check out this slideshow to see the infants in costumes as they celebrate their very first Halloween.

Halloween at the NICU 2022

Halloween at the NICU 2022

Halloween at the NICU 2022

Halloween at the NICU 2022

Halloween at the NICU 2022

Halloween at the NICU 2022

Halloween at the NICU 2022

Halloween at the NICU 2022

Halloween at the NICU 2022

Halloween at the NICU 2022

Halloween at the NICU 2022

Halloween at the NICU 2022

UC San Diego Health’s NICU teams care for newborns who are born early, have medical challenges or are recovering from surgery.