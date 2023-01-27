Discounted Uber rides are available for University of California San Diego students, Uber announced Friday.

For those interested in saving a few travel bucks, it’s as simple as studying up on rideshare safety.

Uber said it has partnered with It’s On Us, a nonprofit organization that focuses on college campus sexual assault prevention, to give away vouchers for a discounted ride when students read the rideshare company’s safety tips.

How does it work? The safety material is shared in-app with riders who are picked up or dropped off at UCSD. A voucher will then be given to those who fully read the details.

Uber said it encourages riders to always verify the license plate, car make and model, driver’s photo and name before getting into a rideshare vehicle. More safety tips can be found here.

Over 2,000 college campuses across the country will be included in Uber’s campus safety education campaign that includes these vouchers, the company said.