Uber driver hurt in Midway-area shooting

An Uber driver suffered an apparently non-life-threatening bullet wound Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 when a fare pulled a gun and opened fire on him. (Photo by Sideo.TV)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An Uber driver suffered an apparently non-life-threatening bullet wound Tuesday when a fare pulled a gun and opened fire on him during an argument between the two men in the Midway district, police said.

The shooting in the 3100 block of Midway Drive was reported at about 2 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Following the gunfire, the shooter ran off along with a female companion, SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said.

Paramedics took the victim to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest for treatment of a leg wound.

Less than 10 minutes after the shooting, a patrol officer took the suspected gunman into custody behind a pet-supply store a short distance from the site of the crime. His name was not immediately available.

The suspect was unarmed at the time of his arrest, but officers recovered a handgun near the scene of the shooting at about 2:30 p.m., according to police.

The reason for the dispute that led to the gunfire was unclear.

