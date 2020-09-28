U-Haul driver sought in hit-and-run

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – A motorcyclist is recovering Monday after being injured by a U-Haul van that drove off in Vista, authorities said.

The van was coming out of a 76 gas station in the 400 block of North Melrose Drive Sunday just after 5 p.m. when it stuck the westbound motorcycle, causing it to hit another vehicle.

“The U-Haul driver immediately fled the scene northbound,” said Sgt. A. Moses of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s Vista Station. “Thankfully, the motorcyclist sustained only minor injuries because he was wearing motorcycle protective gear.”

Unlike the U-Haul driver, several witnesses remained at the scene to describe the sequence of events to investigators.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Sheriff’s Department at 760-940-4551 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.