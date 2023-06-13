SAN DIEGO — A two-year-old boy died Monday after being found with injuries from suspected physical abuse, San Diego police said.

According to SDPD, around 2:40 p.m., dispatchers received a report of a child not breathing in the 2900 block of Morton Way in the Bay Terraces neighborhood.

Upon arrival, officers found the boy and began lifesaving efforts. The child was then transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

During their preliminary investigation, officials determined that the child had suffered serious traumatic internal injuries that indicated physical child abuse, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said in a news release.

Detectives with SDPD’s Child Abuse Unit launched an investigation to determine who was responsible for the care and custody of the child and how he sustained his injuries.

Based on the severity of the injuries the child suffered and the Child Abuse Unit’s initial investigation, SDPD’s Homicide Unit then took over the case.

Homicide detectives identified 20-year-old McArvin Caringal-Sanchez as possible suspect in the case. Police believe Caringal-Sanchez, who was in a dating relationship with the child’s mother, caused the injuries to the child.

Caringal-Sanchez was arrested and booked into the San Diego County Jail on suspicion of murder, Campbell said

The name of the child is not being released at this time by officials. No other arrests or possible suspects were released by officials.

The investigation is still ongoing and police asked anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.