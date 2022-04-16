SAN DIEGO — Three young men were shot and wounded during a fight on the street near San Diego State University early Saturday, police said.

The brawl broke out around 2:50 a.m. near the Iconic apartments on Alvarado Road, a large off-campus student housing building just east of SDSU. A “large group” was walking down the street when another group of people approached them and a fight broke out, San Diego Police Department said in a news release.

During the fight, one person fired a gun three times, wounding a 17-year-old boy, 19-year-old man and 21-year-old man, police said. The fight broke up and all three people were taken to the hospital by others from their group.

Police said the gunshot wounds were all non-life-threatening.

Neither the victims nor witness provided investigators with a detailed description of the shooter. It also wasn’t immediately clear if the victims were the shooter’s intended targets.