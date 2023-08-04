SAN DIEGO — Two teenage suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to the May murder of a women in Serra Mesa, authorities said.

Ryan Hopkins, 19, was taken into custody at a residence in the 9100 block of Rebecca Avenue around 8:15 a.m., the San Diego Police Department confirmed.

William Innes, 18, was also arrested at a residence in the 5200 block of Edge Park Way around that same time, police said.

Their arrests came as the result of a homicide investigation related to the death 68-year-old Annette Pershal who authorities say was found unconscious in the 3300 block of Sandrock Road around 6:15 a.m. on Monday, May 8.

Police say responding paramedics were unable to determine why the woman was unresponsive. She was transported to a local hospital where doctors determined she had been shot multiple times with a pellet gun. Pershal succumbed to those injuries three days later on May 11.

SDPD’s Homicide Unit launched an investigation and has been working to follow leads, gather evidence and locate witnesses. Police said at the time of her death, it’s believed that Pershal was experiencing homelessness.

On Monday, July 31, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office notified SDPD that the women’s death was ruled a homicide.

Based on the ongoing investigation, detectives had identified Hopkins and Innes as suspects in this case, leading to their arrests Thursday. Both teens were booked into the County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Homicide Unit at -619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.