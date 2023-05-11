SAN DIEGO — Law enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects believed to be responsible for punching a man multiple times outside a taco shop in College Area.

On March 19 around 1:51 a.m., the man was outside of the Señor Pancho Fresh Mexican Grill located at 5089 College Avenue, when San Diego police say the two suspects got into an argument with the victim for an unknown reason.

During the argument, the two suspects used a closed fist and punched the victim, described as a 21-year-old man, in the face multiple times.

The suspects believed to have been involved in an incident outside a taco shop in the College area San Diego neighborhood pictured above. San Diego police is asking the public’s help in identifying these two men. (Courtesy of San Diego Police Department)

According to SDPD, he sustained several minor injuries, including a cut and facial fracture to his lower right eye socket. He was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment following the incident.

The incident is being investigated as a felony battery case, SDPD said.

Both suspects appeared to be white men approximately 20-years-old. Law enforcement said that they were last seen walking westbound on Montezuma Road.

The first suspect was described by SDPD as about 6′ tall with a thin build and black medium length hair. He was wearing a black and red flannel shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap turned backwards around the time of the incident.

The second suspect is estimated to be about 5’8″ tall with a medium build and dirty blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants, according to SDPD.

Anyone with information on the identity or the possible location of the suspects is encouraged to call SDPD’s Eastern Division at 858-495-7942 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 will be given to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.