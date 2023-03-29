SAN DIEGO — Two members of Nathan Fletcher’s staff resigned Wednesday amid allegations of sexual assault and harassment against the San Diego County Supervisor, an official with Fletcher’s camp confirmed with FOX 5.

Director of Policy Emily Wier and Policy Advisor Eric Rafla-Yuan were identified as the two staff members, the official said.

The resignations come as Fletcher faces a lawsuit that details the alleged instances of sexual assault by the County Supervisor with a former employee of the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System.

On Tuesday night, Fletcher resigned from his chair position with MTS.

