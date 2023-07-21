Police car on the street at night.

SAN DIEGO — Two people were injured after being attacked by a woman in Hillcrest Thursday, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a group of four friends got into a verbal argument shortly before 10 a.m. in a parking lot at 500 Robinson Ave.

During the argument, police say a 27-year-old woman allegedly cut and stabbed a 29-year-old woman with a broken bottle and knife.

A 28-year-old man attempted to break up the fight and was also reportedly stabbed by the woman, according to SDPD.

The victims were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified as Irma Gutierrez, was arrested a short distance away, police confirmed.

San Diego Police Western Division Detectives are investigating the suspected stabbing incident.

Anyone with information related to the altercation is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.