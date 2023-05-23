SAN DIEGO — One person was killed and another wounded in a downtown shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to San Diego police.

Officers were dispatched to the scene on K Street and Eleventh Avenue near the San Diego Central Library around 12:15 p.m.

Police have not disclosed the condition of the wounded victim or if there is a suspect in the incident at this time. It is not known if there are any additional victims in the shooting.

There are street closures near the library. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

According to Public Library officials, the Central branch will be closed for the remainder of the day and all scheduled events for today have been cancelled.

There is no information yet about how the E3 Civic High School, which is located inside the library, has been impacted by the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.