SAN DIEGO — Looking for a fun family vacation? You can do so in San Diego County, where two hotels made the 2022 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice list of Best Family Resorts.

A list of 10 hotels were chosen from around the nation, with the Lakehouse Hotel & Resort in San Marcos coming in at the number three spot and the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad ranking 10th, the travel website announced.

The hotels were voted by a panel of experts and 10Best editors based on how the resorts cater to families and the type of amenities, including kids’ programs, kid-friendly rooms (with multiple bedrooms), gourmet dining with kid menus and access to essentials like cribs and baby swings.

Lakehouse Hotel & Resort, located at 1025 La Bonita Drive, offers lakeside views, poolside lounging to golf, water sports, tennis, pickleball and making s’mores over a fire pit by the lake.

Omni La Costa, located at 2100 Costa Del Mar Road, is close to popular beaches, shopping districts and attractions like Legoland. Guests are able to play golf, visit the spa or enjoy the swimming pool.

To view the full list of Best Family Resorts, click here.