SAN DIEGO — Two Walmart stores in San Diego County will be closing next month.

The nation’s largest retailer announced Wednesday that it will not be renewing its leases at locations in San Diego’s Logan Heights neighborhood and El Cajon. The stores at 2121 Imperial Ave. and 605 Fletcher Parkway will close on Feb. 9.

The company said the stores haven’t performed as well as hoped and that it was “unable to reach mutual lease renewals with the property managers.”

Walmart says its employees at the two stores — 125 workers at the Imperial Avenue location and 232 on Fletcher Parkway — will be eligible for transfer to another store. Walmart has five other stores in San Diego and two others in El Cajon.

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our San Diego and El Cajon stores,” Walmart Communications Director Brian Little said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to serve them at any of our many locations across the area, on walmart.com and through delivery to their home or business.”

The announcement comes one day after Walmart announced it would be expanding its drone delivery program.