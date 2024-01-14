SAN DIEGO — Tired of rude baristas or disgruntled store clerks? Then you may want to consider moving to one of these San Diego areas.

According to a recent study by home improvement company All Star Home, two local neighborhoods have been ranked in the top 10 friendliest in the country.

Researchers with All Star Home formed a list of popular neighborhoods across the U.S. by looking at the 200 most-viewed city neighborhoods on Zillow in 2022. Then, they analyzed nearly 150,000 Google reviews for businesses in those neighborhoods.

From banks and bars to coffee shops and grocery stores, the researchers analyzed the reviews of businesses people regularly visit, using the percentage of reviews with the word “friendly” in them to determine their rankings.

Based on this study, it appears that neighborhoods in the Western states are more friendly than those in the East with six out of the top 10 making the list.

Two Southern California areas made the list, both being located in San Diego. Ranking No. 4 is Rancho Bernardo and ranking No. 9 is Rancho Peñasquitos.

It appears no other California neighborhood made the list.

Rank Neighborhood City % of reviews with the word “friendly” 1 Magnolia Seattle 19.87% 2 Kingwood Houston 18.75% 3 Highland Saint Paul 16.49% 4 Rancho Bernardo San Diego 16.24% 5 South Boulevard-Park Row Historic Dallas 15.7% 6 Casas Adobes Tucson 15.55% 7 Mount Tabor Portland 15.32% 8 Catalina Foothills Tucson 15.1% 9 Rancho Peñasquitos San Diego 14.84% 10 East Colorado Springs Colorado Springs 14.72%

For those that live in these neighborhoods, do you agree?