Two people killed in another deadly Oceanside crash

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Two people died when a driver slammed into a light pole in Oceanside early Saturday morning, making four traffic fatalities in the city over the span of about nine hours.

The driver of a Dodge SUV hit the pole near the intersection of state Route 76 and Airport Road around 2:15 a.m., according to an Oceanside police news release. The vehicle burst into flames, and by the time firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire, two people inside the SUV had died.

Police said there were no known witnesses to the crash, so its cause remained unclear Saturday morning, including whether speeding or DUI were potential factors.

The names of the deceased were withheld until their families could be notified.

The Oceanside Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team was looking in to the collision. They were also working on a fatal crash from just hours earlier.

In that case, two people died when a driver lost control of a Toyota Scion, hit a retaining wall, crashed into a fire hydrant and rolled over near the intersection of College Boulevard and Avenida Empresa, according to police.