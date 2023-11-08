RAMONA, Calif. — An Escondido couple donated a 467-pound pumpkin to the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center, animal officials said.

The supersized pumpkin is being used as fall entertainment for two orphaned bears at the wildlife center, Nina Thompson with the San Diego Humane Society said in a press release Tuesday.

“For more than 24 hours now, the cubs have been exploring, playing with, sitting atop and munching on the giant fruit!” Thompson said.

A giant pumpkin is donated to the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center. (San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center)

Kristen and Jason Bush made it a goal to grow a monster pumpkin during the pandemic. When it finally stopped growing in September, they decided to deliver it on Sunday to the Ramona Wildlife Center for a “greater purpose.”

The two cubs, both five months old, have been with the Ramona Wildlife Center since being found in July next to their dead mother in the San Bernardino Mountains, according to officials. They are expected to return to the wild early next year.