SAN DIEGO — Two more arrests were made in connection to the 2021 murder of a woman who was found dead in her car near a San Diego park, San Diego Police Department announced Friday.

Jaylen Thomas, 20, and Lloyd Dozier, 22, were both arrested Thursday on suspicion of murdering 44-year-old Tamara Shellum, Lt. Steve Shebloski said in a press release. They were the third and fourth arrests made in connection to Shellum’s murder.

On May 9, 2021, San Diego firefighters were at the entrance of Emerald Hills Neighborhood Park, when they were contacted by a man requesting a welfare check from a woman in a car at 5600 Bethune Court, according to police.

As the fire crew approached her vehicle, they found apparent bullet holes in the windshield and Shellum unresponsive, Shebloski said. said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, homicide detectives identified two men suspected of robbing an H&M clothing at 4211 Camino De La Plaza in San Ysidro as additional possible suspects in Shellum’s murder.

On July 7, uniformed SDPD officers located Thomas in the Linda Vista area and attempted to initiate a traffic stop after identifying him as a suspect, police said. Thomas then allegedly fled from police in his vehicle, prompting a police pursuit that ended when Thomas lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the median on State Route 52, west of Mast Boulevard near Santee.

Thomas and his 20-year-old female passenger were not injured in the crash, Shebloski said. Officers found a loaded 9mm handgun in the vehicle during the investigation.

Dozier was also arrested on July 7 separately in Riverside County, police said. SDPD detectives worked with investigators from a multi-agency task force in Riverside County to locate Dozier in Temecula at a residence in the 29000 block of Via Las Colinas. A search warrant was served and Dozier was taken into custody without incident, Shebloski said.

While searching the residence, authorities found hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a 9mm handgun and an assault-style rifle, police said.

Both Thomas and Dozier were booked into San Diego County Jail on multiple charges, including murder and robbery, Shebloski said. Dozier will also face firearms-related charges that will be determined at a later date by the San Diego County District Attorney’s office and Riverside County District Attorney’s office.

Two previous arrests have already been made by police regarding this incident. Kenneth Earl Brooks was arrested on May 26, 2021, and Michael Cunningham was arrested on June 15, 2022, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

FOX 5’s Domenick Candelieri contributed to this report.