2 men shot after argument in North County

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – Two men were wounded in a possibly gang-related shooting in Vista, authorities said Thursday.

Dispatchers received reports of a shooting around 7 p.m. Wednesday at a parking lot on East Vista Way and Arcadia Way, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Tim Matzkiw said.

Investigators determined that two men were walking in the area when a vehicle pulled into the parking lot and the men inside the vehicle got into an argument with pair, Matzkiw said.

The vehicle was driven off, but a short time later two men from the vehicle walked back to the parking lot and started arguing again with the victims.

“Words were exchanged, and two shots were fired from a small caliber handgun,” the lieutenant said.

Deputies responded to the scene, but everyone was gone by the time they arrived, Matzkiw said.

Family members drove one victim to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the shoulder, he said. The other victim was shot in the calf, but refused medical help.

The injuries to both victims were not considered life-threatening, Matzkiw said, adding that investigators believe the shooting was gang-related.