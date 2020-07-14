2 men wounded in drive-by shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two men were wounded when another man opened fire from the passenger’s seat of a vehicle on a street in the Encanto neighborhood, police said Tuesday.

It happened around 10:10 p.m. Monday on Klauber Avenue near Attix Street, west of 69th Street, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A 25-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were standing outside their home when a woman drove up in a vehicle, described as a black or white BMW, with a man in the front passenger’s seat, Buttle said.

The man in the passenger’s seat, believed to be in his late 20s, fired at least seven shots and the younger man was struck four times in the stomach while the older man was struck in a buttock and a leg, the officer said.

Family members started to transport the victims to a hospital, but they were stopped by police, then paramedics took the victims to a hospital for treatment of their injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Buttle said.

No detailed suspect descriptions were immediately available.